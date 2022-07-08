Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $562,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after purchasing an additional 794,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Analog Devices by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,437,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,414,000 after acquiring an additional 511,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Analog Devices by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,138,000 after acquiring an additional 407,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $148.57 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.68.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.