Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $7.87 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

