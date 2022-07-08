Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.66. 18,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 545,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $988.59 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,940,000 after purchasing an additional 240,638 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,509.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 482,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 452,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,325,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

