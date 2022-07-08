Strategic Financial Services Inc Acquires 84 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 0.3% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after buying an additional 446,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,650,000 after purchasing an additional 79,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $158.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.59. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

