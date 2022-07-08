Strategic Financial Services Inc Buys 252 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 41.0% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 195.1% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 31,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

