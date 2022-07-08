Strategic Financial Services Inc Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO opened at $43.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.