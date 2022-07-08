Strategic Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $168.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.80. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.