Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

SWKS stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average is $125.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.