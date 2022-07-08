Strategic Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,129 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 1.2% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $136.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.57.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

