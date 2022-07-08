Strategic Financial Services Inc Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 75,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

