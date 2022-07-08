Strategic Financial Services Inc Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000.
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $390.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.68 and its 200-day moving average is $430.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
