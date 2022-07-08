Strategic Financial Services Inc Trims Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.50.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $314.17 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

