Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

