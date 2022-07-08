Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $83.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $136.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.