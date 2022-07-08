Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Makes New $641,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Humana by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after buying an additional 1,138,022 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1,353.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,148,000 after buying an additional 773,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after buying an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.38.

NYSE:HUM opened at $476.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $480.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.20.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.