Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,008 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $160.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.72. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $154.69 and a one year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

