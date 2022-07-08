Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,804 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after buying an additional 173,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,144,000 after buying an additional 168,682 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $294.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

