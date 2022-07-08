Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 4,929 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $176.64 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day moving average is $198.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $175.76 billion, a PE ratio of 171.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $389,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,143 shares of company stock worth $15,035,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

