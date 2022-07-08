Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 6,762 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.1% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

