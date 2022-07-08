Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,891 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of General Electric by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in General Electric by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $63.00 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.