Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,147,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

UPS opened at $186.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day moving average is $197.91. The stock has a market cap of $162.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

