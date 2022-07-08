Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $93.68 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average is $103.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

