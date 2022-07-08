Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 18,545 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

BDJ stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

