Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,644 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.82. 58,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,696. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

