Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,705 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,492,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,595,000 after acquiring an additional 162,141 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,116,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,819,000 after acquiring an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 976,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

