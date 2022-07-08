Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 77,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $152.86. 20,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664,581. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $140.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

