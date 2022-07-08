Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,699. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day moving average of $212.93. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

