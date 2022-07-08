Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 83,123 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,123 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $16,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

