Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 7,913 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $202.41 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.90 and its 200 day moving average is $226.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

