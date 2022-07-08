Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $133.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

