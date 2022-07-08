Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $25.25 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5,860.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,481 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $25,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,116,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 55,350 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

