Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $9.93 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 85,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $185.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $161.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

