Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,291 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,605,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 83,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 28,942 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

