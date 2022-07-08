Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 768,433 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 243.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 768,433 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.12% of iShares Gold Trust worth $39,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $33.07 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

