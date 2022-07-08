Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $83.44 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.05.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

