Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $114.98

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.98 and traded as high as $124.70. Straumann shares last traded at $124.70, with a volume of 379 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.02.
About Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Straumann (SAUHF)
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.