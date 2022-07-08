Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $114.98

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.98 and traded as high as $124.70. Straumann shares last traded at $124.70, with a volume of 379 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.02.

Get Straumann alerts:

About Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.