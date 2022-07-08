Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.48

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 82307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.48%.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

