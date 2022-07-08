Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.57

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $1.50. Summer Energy shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 3,498 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

