Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Down to $16.77

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $16.20. Symbotic shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 515 shares.

SYM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

About Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

