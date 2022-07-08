SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Cap Achieves $1.13 Million

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $3,469.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00211480 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001054 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00383384 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,246,221 coins and its circulating supply is 117,807,480 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

