Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 364,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,058,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)
Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synthetic Biologics (SYN)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.