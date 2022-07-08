Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 364,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,058,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.