Synthetify Hits One Day Trading Volume of $76,715.00 (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $888,675.83 and $76,715.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000722 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00120522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.00779372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00032659 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetify using one of the exchanges listed above.

