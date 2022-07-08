Syntropy One Day Trading Volume Reaches $209,359.00 (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Syntropy has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $38.55 million and $209,359.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,972.69 or 1.00003612 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,718,932 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.