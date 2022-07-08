Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on TALS. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

TALS stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $122.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

