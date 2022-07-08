Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.
Several other research firms have also commented on TALS. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
TALS stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $122.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.
Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
