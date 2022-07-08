Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Purchases 300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.6% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 612.2% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 113,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 97,773 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.47.

PepsiCo stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $235.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.78 and a 12 month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

