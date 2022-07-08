Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Target accounts for 3.1% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.44. 11,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,166. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

