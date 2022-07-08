TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL opened at $114.83 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average of $134.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

