TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,864 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of TE Connectivity worth $72,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

