Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $149.31

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $149.31 and traded as low as $128.65. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $130.12, with a volume of 8,075,392 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.09.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLK. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 81,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.