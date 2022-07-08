Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$61.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.40% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.35.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching C$36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 929,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,016. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.84 and a 52 week high of C$57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.77.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

